Labor Day Weekend in Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 17 Shot So Far

At least 17 people have been shot thus far during Labor Day weekend in Chicago and three of those shooting victims have succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 reported that the holiday weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Friday “in the 11800 block of S. Indiana.” A 49-year-old woman was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire from inside a passing vehicle.

The woman was shot twice and first responders rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

Hours later, just after midnight Saturday, another woman was shot and killed in the “3900-block of West Ogden Avenue.” The woman, who was 58-years-old, was inside a vehicle when someone opened fire, shooting her in the neck.

The weekend’s third shooting fatality was a man who was inside a “stopped vehicle” in the “2900-block of East 89th Street.” Someone approached the vehicle and opened fire, shooting the man in the chest. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Chicago Sun-Times homicide database shows that 378 people have been killed in Chicago during 2024.

