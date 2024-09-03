Nashville School Shooter’s Diary: ‘I’m a Sad Boy Born with a Puny Vagina’

The diary of the 28-year-old transgender shooter who killed six at a Nashville Christian school in 2023 contains an entry in which she wrote, “I’m a sad boy born with a puny vagina.”
The diary was published by the Tennessee Star on September 3.
WATCH — “Fate, or God:” Hero Nashville Cop Explains How He Was at Covenant Christian School So Quickly:Metro Nashville PD/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
In page upon page of the diary, the woman, whose name is Audrey Hale, expresses “pain” and a desire to die. And many of the entries are signed “Aiden,” which is reportedly the male name the woman frequently used for herself.
For example, in one entry she penned a message to “Paige,” writing:
I’m going to kill people (someday) Please don’t be mad…
I’m going to do something bad (sometime)
It’s too sad to even think what you might feel…
I’m so sorry…
I love you
Aiden
In another entry on the same page the woman wrote, “I just have 2 die.”
WATCH — CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale:Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful
A few pages later the transgender woman wrote, “IDC if people die as I am the shooter, because I’m going to die too.”
On March 8, 2023, just weeks before shooting six people dead at the Nashville school, the woman wrote, “I need a trans doctor, this female gender role makes me want to not exist.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.