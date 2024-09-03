Nashville School Shooter’s Diary: ‘I’m a Sad Boy Born with a Puny Vagina’

The diary of the 28-year-old transgender shooter who killed six at a Nashville Christian school in 2023 contains an entry in which she wrote, “I’m a sad boy born with a puny vagina.”

The diary was published by the Tennessee Star on September 3.

In page upon page of the diary, the woman, whose name is Audrey Hale, expresses “pain” and a desire to die. And many of the entries are signed “Aiden,” which is reportedly the male name the woman frequently used for herself.

For example, in one entry she penned a message to “Paige,” writing:

I’m going to kill people (someday) Please don’t be mad… I’m going to do something bad (sometime) It’s too sad to even think what you might feel… I’m so sorry… I love you Aiden

In another entry on the same page the woman wrote, “I just have 2 die.”

A few pages later the transgender woman wrote, “IDC if people die as I am the shooter, because I’m going to die too.”

On March 8, 2023, just weeks before shooting six people dead at the Nashville school, the woman wrote, “I need a trans doctor, this female gender role makes me want to not exist.”

