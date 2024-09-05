During a September 5, 2024, appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) cited a “bomb threat” against his son’s school in the litany of instances he listed to justify more gun control.

A “bomb threat.”

Murphy commented on the Apalachee High School attack, saying, “You don’t need [an AR-15] to hunt. You don’t need that weapon to protect your home. You need that weapon if you’re going to commit mass murder.”

He continued, “Part of the reason that these shootings continue to happen, part of the reason that these shootings continue to be so lethal, is because states like Georgia have made a decision to put the profits of the gun industry ahead of the health and safety of our kids.”

Murphy then mentioned that his son called him yesterday to say “his school went into lockdown, his public high school went into lockdown yesterday because of a bomb threat.”

He then appeared to lump everything together–the Apalachee High School attack and the “bomb threat”–and talked about “the constant threat of violence.”

Murphy then segued into supporting Kamala Harris’s push to “ban these AR-15s” and require universal background checks. He did not mention that the 14-year-old Apalachee High School attacker was too young to buy a gun — any gun.

Nor did he mention that California has had an “assault weapons” ban since 1989 and universal background checks since 1990, yet the state was number one in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

