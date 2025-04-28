A second illegal alien has been arrested for allegedly helping to steal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse, which was stolen at a Washington, DC, restaurant on Easter Sunday.

Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana, a 51-year-old illegal alien from Chile, was arrested in Miami, Florida, this week in connection with the theft of Noem’s purse.

Last week, 49-year-old illegal alien Mario Bustamante-Leiva of Chile was arrested and charged with stealing Noem’s purse, which had $3,000 cash inside, among other things.

The pair of illegal aliens is suspected to be involved in a broader South American theft ring that targets wealthy Americans and legal immigrants, often in home invasions.

The New York Post reported that Montecino-Sanzana had been released into the United States interior in January 2021 after illegally crossing the southern border the month prior.

Meanwhile, Bustamante-Leiva is known in the United Kingdom for going on robbery sprees throughout London, stealing nearly $30,000 worth of items over just three years.

Noem, in a post to X, thanked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Secret Service for their work in locating the illegal aliens.

“Thank you to [the Secret Service and ICE] and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the criminal who stole my bag on Easter Sunday as I shared a meal with my family at a Washington, DC restaurant,” Noem wrote.

“This individual is a career criminal who has been in our country illegally for years,” Noem said. “Unfortunately, so many families in this country have been made victims by crime, and that’s why President Trump is working every single day to make America safe and get these criminal aliens off of our streets.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.