Trump’s First 100 Days: Over 150K Illegals Arrested, More than 135K Deported

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is touting huge numbers of arrests and deportations of illegal aliens in the administration’s first 100 days.

Since January 20, DHS officials say Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 151,000 illegal aliens across the United States. Likewise, officials say ICE agents have deported more than 135,000 illegal aliens from the U.S.

“This includes 600 members of Tren De Aragua who have been arrested or deported, as well as thousands of MS-13 and 18th Street Gang members who have fled the country,” a DHS news release states.

“These numbers have already surpassed the entirety of Fiscal Year 2024, and we’re just 100 days into this administration,” the news release continues.

Most recently, ICE agents carried out a massive first-of-its-kind sting operation across Florida called Operation Tidal Wave where close to 800 illegal aliens were arrested, including MS-13 gang members, murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers, among others.

The multi-agency sting operation utilized ICE’s 287(g) program, which sees the federal agency contract with local law enforcement agencies to more easily turn criminal illegal aliens over to federal agents.

As Breitbart News reported, since Trump’s inauguration, almost 400 new local law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have signed up to join ICE’s 287(g) program to better help the agency arrest criminal illegal aliens.

When former President Joe Biden left office, just 134 police departments had 287(g) agreements with ICE. Today, more than 500 police departments have signed such agreements.

