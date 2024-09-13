Report: Texas Homeowner Shoots Suspected Burglar Multiple Times

A San Antonio, Texas, homeowner shot an alleged burglar multiple times Thursday morning around 5 a.m.

KENS 5 noted that a neighbor heard approximately four “muffled gunshots” and then police cars arrived.

The 43-year-old homeowner told police what had happened and that the alleged burglar fled the scene.

However, KSAT reported that the suspect, who was in the detached garage of another home, called for help saying he had been shot.

The alleged burglar’s injuries were non-life threatening. He was transported to a hospital to have his wounds treated.

Texas has a “Stand Your Ground” statute and Castle Doctrine. The latter allows homeowners to use lethal force in their abode if they believe their lives are in danger and the former removes any requirement to attempt to retreat when under attack.

