During a May 2007 presser in support of gun storage requirements, then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris stressed that being a legal gun owner does not bar police from searching your home.

FOX News quoted Harris speaking at the presser. “…just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home,” she said, “doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs.”

She also said:

The people who are gonna oppose, mostly, what we’re doing is the NRA. And they are not African-Americans and people who live in this community and are traumatized by violence every day. It’s people who own guns who are quietly sitting on those guns, and those guns might end up being the weapons of the destruction of a community, ’cause they get in the hands of some kid who decides that they like what they see on television and they wanna act that way.”

Tucker Carlson shared video of a portion of the presser on Wednesday:

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution hedges in “the right to keep and bear arms,” declaring that the right “shall not be infringed.”

The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution likewise hedges in another right of Americans: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.”

In its entirety, the Fourth Amendment reads:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Nevertheless, during her May 2007 presser, Harris said, “When we create laws, it’s not only about creating an opportunity, if you will, to prosecute someone for committing a crime, but more importantly, when we legislate our values, it’s about trying to encourage certain types of behavior.”

