A “partially clothed” alleged intruder was shot and killed in Dearborn, Missouri, around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday after reportedly attacking the homeowner’s family dog, according to FOX 4 KC.

KSHB reported that the Platte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the incident and responding deputies “found the suspicious person dead at the entry to the home.”

The homeowner told police the alleged intruder’s behavior had been erratic. He said he watched the suspect “praying to a horse” and then allegedly attacking the dog. The alleged intruder then tried to enter the home, which is when the homeowner killed him.

The suspect was in his 30s.

