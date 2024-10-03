Gun Control Buddies — Tim Walz: ‘David Hogg Is a Good Friend of Mine’

While taking questions from reporters Thursday, Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz said, “David Hogg is a good friend of mine.”

Hogg is well-known as a gun control activist and Walz supports numerous gun controls, including an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws.

During Tuesday’s Vice Presidential debate, Walz pushed for more gun control and, following a moderator’s question, admitted he supports an “assault weapons” ban.

When Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance brought up the option of improving mental health care instead of pursuing gun control, Walz responded by shifting from the focus on mental health to say, “Sometimes it just is the guns.”

He added, “It’s just the guns.”’

WATCH: Thoughts & Prayers Not Wanted: Tim Walz Uses Tragic School Shooting to Push Gun Control

KamalaHQ via Storyful

