The metal band Evergreen Terrace pulled out of the upcoming Shell Shock II festival in Orlando, Florida, calling Kyle Rittenhouse a “murderer” and citing his appearance as the reason they would not participate.

Evergreen Terrace used an Instagram post to remind fans of its “free speech advocacy” as it pulled out of the event.

The band also used the post to call Rittenhouse a “murderer,” although a jury of his peers found his actions to be in self-defense and he was acquitted of all charges to the contrary.

Here is Evergreen Terrace’s announcement:

The Metal Sucks website noted that other bands followed Evergreen Terrace’s lead and pulled out of the festival. Those include Southpaw, Let Me Bleed, and American Hollow.

Metal Sucks also said that the Antihero Podcast, which has been promoting the festival, commented on the bands’ departures, saying, “We have been silent. But we are prepping. The liberal mob attempted to destroy Shell Shock. But we will not allow it. This is now about more than a concert. This is a war of ideology.”

