Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive tackle Vita Vea sacked Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins on Thursday night, then did what appeared to a be a sniper crawl before allegedly acting like he was shooting a gun.

Video of Vea was posted by Prime:

FOX News reported that the “incident took place in the fourth quarter on 3rd and 5 with the Falcons in the red zone.” Vea sacked Cousins for nearly a 10-yard loss then did his crawl.

Vea was not penalized, but New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was given a 15-yard penalty for allegedly making a finger gun gesture on Sunday.

Breitbart News noted that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce criticized the penalty against Lazard, noting that he may have simply been pointing downfield to indicate a first down.

The Daily Mail quoted Kelce describing it as “absolutely ridiculous” when a guy gets a penalty for being “on the ground…pointing fingers for getting a first down saying, ‘We’re going that way,’ or whatever he might be doing.”

Kelce quipped that he hoped the league would get on him for expressing his opinion, then added, “It’s my Second Amendment, I have the right to bear arms.”

