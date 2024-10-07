An alleged robber died after being shot by a concealed carry permit holder early Sunday morning at a Walgreens in Chicago-area Calumet City.

CBS News reported the incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m.

The alleged robber fled the scene in a vehicle after being shot, and when police found the vehicle, the suspect was inside it with a chest wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Chicago Tribune noted that the alleged robber was 42 years old, and he was with a 48-year-old woman, both of whom allegedly ” tried to leave the Walgreens separately without paying for merchandise.”

Walgreens employees were able to recover the goods from the woman but the man allegedly pulled a handgun when employees approached. At that point, “A store employee with a concealed carry license shot the man in the chest.”

