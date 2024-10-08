The Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral arguments Tuesday in VanDerStock v. Garland, a case focused on the ATF’s unilateral action to redefine what constitutes a “firearm.”

The case revolves around ATF Final Rule 2021-05F, which placed new controls on gun parts kits and firearms which Democrats describe as “ghost guns.”

A central part of this rule was redefining what the word “firearm” meant so as to designate “partially completed pistol frames” and other gun parts as “firearms.”

The ATF observed:

Partially complete Polymer80, Lone Wolf, and similar pistol frames with any kind of indexing or material removed from the front or rear fire control cavities for installation of the trigger mechanism and sear, or slide rail attachments to connect the trigger mechanism and sear to the frame, have reached a stage of manufacture where they “may readily be completed, assembled, restored, or otherwise converted” to a functional frame. As examined, they are classified as a “frame” and also a “firearm,” as defined in the GCA, 18 U.S.C. § 921(a)(3)(B), and implementing regulations, 27 CFR 478.12(a)(1), (c). They are classified as firearms even if they are not sold, distributed, marketed, or possessed with any associated templates, jigs, molds, equipment, tools, instructions, or guides.

VanDerStok v. Garland points to the Administrative Procedures Act in challenging the lawfulness of ATF’s redefinition of a “firearm.”

On Friday, June 14, 2024, SCOTUS struck down the ATF’s bump stock ban, specifically noting that a bump stock does not convert semiautomatic rifles into “machineguns” as the ATF claimed. It is worth noting that the bump stock ban, along with the various other ATF rules issued during the last six to eight years, use the same language and are structured in the same fashion.

