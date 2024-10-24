A report from the Daily Wire indicates that Senate candidate Lucas Kunce’s (D-MO) Tuesday gun range event is under investigation after a reporter was wounded by a bullet fragment or a part of the target that bounced back.

Breitbart News reported that KSHB-TV’s Ryan Gamboa was hit by a bullet fragment or a part of the target during the range time. Hours later, Kunce described the outing as a “great day at the range,” even though Gamboa was wounded.

According to the Daily Wire, “Kunce announced that he notified the local sheriff of the incident on Wednesday,” a day after the campaign/range event.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is now “investigating whether the Democrat may have acted in violation of the law by failing to report the shooting incident [right when it happened].”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) used an X post to point out Missouri’s requirement to report a firearm injury immediately:

Hawley also noted, “I will provide safety gear for all reporters covering Lucas Kunce. Free of charge. Enjoy!”

