Alleged Intruder in Critical Condition After Elderly Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder in his 30s is in critical condition after a homeowner near 70 years of age opened fire on him Monday night some time after 11 p.m.

KIAH reported police responded to the scene and “found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.”

KHOU noted the alleged intruder reportedly “broke into the home” and began assaulting the elderly homeowner, at which point the homeowner opened fire.

Houston Police Department Lt. Horelica said, “The homeowner fired multiple shots at the individual who forced himself in his home striking him multiple times. He was transported to a local area hospital by the Houston Fire Department.”

Police are trying to ascertain whether the alleged intruder and homeowner knew each other and, if they did, what their relationship might have been.

The alleged intruder was hospitalized in critical condition.

