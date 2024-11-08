Federal Judge Blocks Illinois ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

A federal judge in the Southern District of Illinois issued a permanent injunction Friday enjoining the state from enforcing the “assault weapons” ban contained in the Protect Illinois Communities Act (PICA).

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) was among the plaintiffs in the case. SAF founder Alan Gottlieb responded to the decision, calling Friday “a great day for gun rights.”

The judge’s order allows 30 days before the injunction goes into force, giving the state that period of time in which to file an appeal.

Breitbart News reported that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed the “assault weapons” ban on January 10, 2023.

The ban faced immediate pushback from law enforcement, with sheriffs from 80 counties making clear they would not enforce it.

