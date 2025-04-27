Kanye West Gets Banned from Twitch in Just 7 Minutes After Hitler Salute, Rant About Impregnating Paris Hilton

Troubled rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, began streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming app Twitch Friday, but the online broadcast was short-lived after he reverted to his now-familiar Nazi antics.

The video, just over seven minutes long, begins with Ye talking to an unidentified person on his phone, saying something about needing to “connect all the streams, ’cause that’s how we’re going to take the power away from the old system.”

The rapper quickly began boasting about his music career, comparing the number of Grammy awards he and Kendrick Lamar have won. “I never won a Grammy against a white person, but I deserve every Grammy that I got,” he said.

This line of thinking got Ye ranting about how he has “never been an assistant” but is a “born king” — unlike his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, in his view.

“You know Kim was Paris Hilson’s assistant. I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian,” he stated. “Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton, how many hotels I’d have now?”

“You’d have the whole world,” a voice says over the phone.

“Think about that. The Hilton,” Ye continues. “I think y’all staying in a Hilton right now. The fuckin’ EDITION Hotels is a Hilton.” That luxury brand actually is a partnership between Marriott International and Ian Schrager, co-founder of Studio 54.

“And Paris Hilton had the vision, and then that’s what happened. Kim was like the Virgil [Abloh, the creative director at Ye’s company Donda, who passed away in 2021). Kim was like Paris Hilton’s Virgil.”

Since her work under Hilton, Kardashian has gone on to become a billionaire, with a likely $1.7 billion net worth, according to Forbes. The Hilton heiress’s net worth is currently estimated at $300 million.

Ye concluded, “I had a baby with a fucking assistant, bro,” comparing his four children with Kardashian to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s illegitimate child conceived with a married housekeeper.

Somehow, this train of thought brought the fashion designer to attack Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti, ranting that “Carti stole my producers” and “stole the skinhead swag” — an allusion to long-running memes about the younger artist secretly going bald despite having dreadlocks.

Immediately, Ye escalated his taunt of Playboi Carti, saying, “Where’s the swastika, nigga? Where’s the swastika, nigga? Heil Hitler, nigga. We’s talkin’ bout the skinhead shit. Niggas go all the way with it.” As he referenced Hitler, the rapper performed a Nazi salute.

Over the next few minutes, Ye also made a reference to people “looking at me like a pink polo faggot” and expressed thanks that he could say “Fuck these Jews” and “faggot faggot faggot” on Elon Musk’s social media platform X.

The edgy language, whether cumulatively or just from any one instance, activated Twitch’s moderators, who shut down the stream and banned Ye’s account just seven minutes after he went live.

The rapper recently published a song about incest between two boys imitating images in pornographic magazines, confessing on his X account: “I sucked my cousins’ dick till I was 14.”