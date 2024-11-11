Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday following “an altercation in which guns were pulled,” according to the Daily Mail.

Franco was in the country awaiting trial in a sexual abuse case in which he is alleged to have had sexual relations with a 14-year-old.

ESPN explained that Franco was arrested Monday but the incident in which guns were allegedly pulled took place Sunday in an apartment complex parking lot.

The Associated Press indicated two guns were found at the scene and “one of the guns presumably belonged to Franco, who was allegedly fighting with the other man over the woman’s attention.”

Franco has been on administrative leave from the MLB since August 2023, when news of his pending sexual abuse trial emerged.

ESPN noted that Franco “is also under an MLB investigation under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy until the case is resolved.”

