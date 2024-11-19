PGA Tour star Sam Burns posted a photo to X on Monday night showing him wearing a camouflage “Make America Great Again” hat and kneeling behind a deer he successfully hunted.

In the photo’s caption Burns included the words, “Deer Hunting is Great Again.”

The UK’s Telegraph mentioned that while some social media users punched back over the photo, it was liked by fellow PGA Tour members Billy Horschel and Rickie Fowler.

Moreover, FOX News noted that Burns’ photo in the MAGA hat comes about the same time as “UFC fighters, NFL players, golfers and soccer stars have all shown support for Trump by doing his dance in celebration.”

For example, on November 17, 2024, Breitbart News reported the “Trump Dance” appears to be exploding across the NFL. It started with the 49ers’ Nick Boas in Week 10, who celebrated sacking the Dolphins quarterback by performing a little Donald Trump dance. Now players on three other teams have joined the dance craze.

Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher said on Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Prime Time he believes the support for Trump has always been there but that athletes suppressed any expression of it because they “were scared for a while.”

However, he noted, “I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he underpolls always. … I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years.”

