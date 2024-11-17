VIDEO: ‘Trump Dance’ Celebrations Explode Across the NFL: Lions, Titans, Raiders, 49ers Join In

The “Trump Dance” appears to be exploding across the NFL. It started with the 49ers’ Nick Boas last week, who celebrated sacking the Dolphins quarterback by performing a little Donald Trump dance. But now, players on three other teams have joined the dance craze.

First up was Bosa, who performed his take on Trump’s hilarious little double-fisted low pump after he sacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield in the 49ers win.

Bosa later admitted that he was, indeed, doing the Trump dance.

The resemblance is unmistakable:

But this weekend, the dance craze was seen spreading.

Early in the NFL’s Sunday schedule, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers did his version of the Trump dance as he celebrated a third-quarter touchdown.

Still, there were more.

The Detroit Lions’ Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez also broke out in the Trump dance on Sunday:

The Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also jumped to their feet to perform the Trump dance after making a touchdown Sunday:

Donald Trump swept the Elections early this month. Now, his infectious exuberance is sweeping the NFL.

It certainly is a far cry from the anti-Americanism that swept the NFL in 2016 and 2017.

