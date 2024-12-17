Police Looking Into Possible Manifesto Left Behind by Madison Shooter

Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes noted Tuesday morning police are looking into a possible manifesto left behind by the 15-year-old Madison shooter.

Breitbart News noted a 15-year-old girl who was a student at Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS) allegedly opened fire Monday morning just before 11 a.m., killing a teacher and another student. The 15-year-old then apparently took her own life.

Through several Monday press conferences, Chief Barnes revealed more and more about the 15-year-old.

During a Monday night press conference he was asked about rumors the shooter may have been transgender and Barnes suggested how “she or he or they may have wanted to identify” had nothing to do with the events that took place.

On Tuesday, CNN quoted Barnes saying, “We have been made aware of a manifesto, if you want to call it that, or some type of letter that’s been posted by someone who alleged to be her friend. We haven’t been able to locate that person yet, but that’s something we’re going to work on today.”

Barnes added, “We’ll also be looking through her effects – if she had a computer or cell phone – to see if there are any transmissions between her and someone else.”

