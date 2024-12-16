Report: Madison School Alleged Attacker a 17-Year-Old Girl

The alleged attacker who killed at least one teacher and one student at Abundant Life Christian School was a 17-year-old girl, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The AP cited their source as “a law enforcement official.”

CNN reported, “The shooter, who is also dead, was a female, according to a law enforcement official.”

Breitbart News reported that police were called about a shooting shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes noted that police responded and found the suspected shooter was already deceased. He pointed out that police officers did not fire their weapons.

Two innocents were killed and numerous others went to the hospital with injuries. FOX News reported the attacker used a 9mm pistol.

A social media page for the school posted a brief statement: “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able.”

