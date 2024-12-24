Suspect Charged in Shooting Death of NC Officer Michael Horan

Suspect Tarell Isaac McMillian is under arrest and charged with murder in the December 23, 2024, shooting death of Greensboro, North Carolina, police officer Michael Horan.

Breitbart News reported that Horan responded to a call about a man with a gun at a Food Lion grocery store Monday morning around 11:00 o’clock. Horan confronted the man, a struggle ensued, and Horan was shot and killed.

FOX 8 reported that 34-year-old McMillian was arrested and charged with first degree murder in Horan’s death.

McMillian was apprehended around 1:00 p.m. following a police pursuit and “is now in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.”

WFMY noted that other “charges related to the vehicle pursuit” are also pending for McMillian,

The State Bureau of Investigation pointed out that McMillian allegedly shot Horan before Horan had a chance to draw his own gun.

