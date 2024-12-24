Officer Killed While Confronting Armed Man in Grocery Store

Greensboro, North Carolina, police officer Michael Horan was shot and killed Monday while confronting a man who had been reported with a firearm in a Food Lion grocer.

ABC 11 reported that Horan arrived on scene, confronted the man, and “a brief struggle ensued.” During the struggle, the man pulled his firearm and shot Horan, killing him.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office noted, “The suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody by law enforcement after a high speed chase that ended near the Duplin County.”

Horan joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 2000 and became a police officer in 2018. He was a husband and a father.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office observed, “Please keep the Horan family, Greensboro Police Department and the community/friends impacted by this tragedy in your prayers.”

