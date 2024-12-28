Sheriff: ‘Expect to Be Shot’ if You Break into a Florida Home

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells stood in support of a homeowner who fatally wounded an intruder Thursday, noting that people who break into Florida homes should “expect to be shot.”

Breitbart News reported that a homeowner in Bradenton, Florida, shot an alleged intruder around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. The intruder died Friday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff Wells addressed the incident and was quoted by Fox News as saying, “[The homeowner] knew something bad was about to happen and he didn’t stall. He grabbed his firearm [and] told his wife to get into a safe spot.”

Wells added, “This is the state of Florida. If you want to break into someone’s home, you should expect to be shot.”

The deceased alleged intruder was identified as 23-year-old Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo, who, according to Fox News, was “from Mexico.”

A second alleged intruder, who fled the scene after the homeowner opened fire, was identified as “an illegal immigrant from Chile” named Michel Soto-Mella. He is charged with armed burglary.

