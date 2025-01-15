During confirmation hearings on Wednesday, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) tried to corner Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi and get her to support red flag laws and universal background checks.

He brought up “the topic of gun violence,” noting that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plays a central role in enforcing federal gun laws.

Padilla noted that in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooting, Bondi voiced support for certain gun controls, including red flag laws. He then asked, “How would you use the position of Attorney General to advance these commonsense gun safety policies on a national level?”

Bondi responded, “Let me say, I am pro-Second Amendment, I have always been pro-Second Amendment, I will follow the laws of my state of Florida and our country.”

She spoke of different high-profile firearm-based crime scenes she has helped to investigate then added, “I am an advocate for the Second Amendment but I will enforce the laws of the land.”

Padilla then continued his push, asking if she has “any specific ideas on advancing” the gun controls previously mentioned, red flag laws and increased minimum age for gun purchases.

He added, “There’s, I think, a growing national consensus on universal background checks.”

Bondi responded, “I would be glad to meet with you and review any legislation that you have, Senator.”

