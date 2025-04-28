Napolitano: Trump Overreached with Arrest, He’s on a ‘Jihad Against Judges’

Newsmax TV judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said Monday on “National Report” that the Trump administration overreached with the arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan.

Napolitano said, “An administrative warrant is not an arrest warrant. No judge would recognize an administrative warrant. So she’s on the bench. There’s a commotion in the hallway involving the person who is in front of her, the defendant who’s in front of her for some sort of a low level assault and battery. She goes out to see what the commotion is, and they say, we’re here to arrest this guy. She basically says, well, you’re not going to interrupt with my proceeding. We don’t permit arrests in the courtroom. You can wait in the hallway or you can wait for him outside. let me see your arrest warrant. We don’t have one. They have this administrative warrant, which is one ICE agent authorizing another ICE agent to detain someone. So I don’t think there’s a crime here. I think she has she has immunity. She can decide how a person leaves her courtroom.”

He continued, “I think they overreached by arresting her.”

Napolitano added, “Because they’re on a bit of a jihad against judges, they decided to make an example out of this. I think this is the wrong case out of which to make an example. I think she has immunity. She can decide where a person leaves her courtroom from and what she says to that person, and she can’t be prosecuted for it.”

