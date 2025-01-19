Six People Shot in Six Hours in Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Six people were shot during an approximate six-hour time-frame Saturday night into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Chicago 32 reported the first two shooting victims were shot and wounded at 9:39 p.m. Saturday and the sixth victim was shot at 3:46 a.m. Sunday.

The first two victims–men who are both 37-years-old–were sitting in a vehicle “in the 5800 block of West Madison Street”–when someone opened fire on them then fled the scene. Both men were wounded with non-life-threatening wounds.

Just before midnight Saturday, a 25-year-old woman and a man were traveling in a vehicle “in the 2800 block of North Laramie Avenue” when gunshots rang out. Both were shot and wounded, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Roughly two hours later, a 19-year-old was shot and left in serious condition following a verbal altercation with another individual. The altercation occurred in a parking garage “in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue.”

At 3:46 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was also shot following an altercation. He was hospitalized in fair condition.

It is January 19, 2025, and 23 people have already been killed this year in Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

