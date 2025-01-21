Former President Joe Biden’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention has been scrubbed from President Trump’s White House website.

This has led some to presume the office has been disbanded.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety posted to X:

Moms Demand Action noted:

Just hours after being sworn into office, it appears the Trump Administration has dissolved the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Given Trump’s well-documented allegiance to the gun lobby, this move comes as no surprise, but it serves as a stark reminder that we must do all we can to preserve the progress that we’ve made on gun safety over the past decade.

While gun controllers were lamenting the apparent scrubbing of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention’s website, pro-Second Amendment groups like Gun Owners of America (GOA) applauded the move.

GOA posted:

President Trump spoke at the NRA’s convention in Dallas on May 18, 2024, where he said, “Let there be no doubt, the survival of our Second Amendment is very much on the ballot. It’s under siege.”

He added, “We need the Second Amendment for safety. Forget about going hunting and all the things you do — we need it for safety. Because you know the bad guys are not giving up their guns. The bad ones are not giving up their guns.”

