Man Suspected of Shooting 5 People Killed in Shootout with Police

A man suspected of shooting four people during a gas station robbery in Florida early Friday morning, then shooting a sheriff’s deputy during a pursuit, has been shot and killed by police.

That Tallahassee Democrat reported that a “massive manhunt” was underway Friday after the gas station robbery left two dead and two wounded.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office posted about the robbery around 12:30 a.m. Friday, and at 6:30 a.m. the suspect’s vehicle was spotted, leading to a pursuit.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office noted, “A pursuit by FHP, Columbia and Suwannee Co Sheriff’s offices led to the driver crashing. The driver then fired on the officers striking a Suwannee County deputy.” The deputy was hit in his protective vest and his injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after shooting the deputy but was located and died in a shootout with police, according to USA Today.

Around 9:45 a.m. the Suwanee County Sheriff’s Office used a Facebook saying, “The suspect has been shot and killed after firing upon additional law enforcement officers. All officers are OK.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.