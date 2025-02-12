Surveillance video from a January 26, 2025, incident shows a Chattanooga, Tennessee, nightclub security officer with an AR-15 opening fire on an alleged shooter.

The Daily Mail noted that a man allegedly began firing at the crowd outside the Dream Chattanooga club. Video shows the security guard responded by “calmly raising his weapon as he steps in front of cowering clubgoers diving to the ground below.”

The alleged gunman was struck in the hand by one of the security guard’s rounds.

The New York Post reported the security guard appeared to be wearing some type of body armor.

Local News 3 spoke to JaMichael Smith, one of the Dream Chattanooga owners, who commended the security guard’s actions.

Smith indicated the guard did exactly what he was hired to do: Keep customers safe.

The alleged gunman who targeted the club goers was caught by police when he went to the hospital to have his wounds treated.

