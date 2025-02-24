Alleged Armed Robber Flees After Woman Shoots At Him in Convenience Store

An alleged armed robber fled the scene of a Houston convenience store after his would-be victim pulled a gun and shot at him around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

KHOU reported that a woman pulled out cash to pay at the register and the alleged armed robber tried to grab it. When the woman resisted he shot her, at which point she pulled a gun and shot at him, causing him to flee.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her torso but is expected to survive. Police do not believe the alleged armed robber was hit in the gunfire exchange.

Click2Houston noted that the alleged armed robber “remains at large at this time, and authorities believe he might be connected to another robbery in the area.” FOX 26 pointed out that Police Sgt. Dunn watched surveillance video of the incident and noted that the suspect’s face was “mostly” obscured from view.

However, Dunn believes enough of the suspect’s face may be visible to assist in identifying him.

