Police: Man Shot Dead After Kicking in Door to Wrong Apartment

Police say a 23-year-old man who allegedly kicked in the door of the wrong apartment just before 1:00 a.m. February 23, 2025, was shot dead by a resident inside.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the deceased as Matthew Maggart, a Western Kentucky University student.

Police indicated the rightful resident of the apartment was on the phone with 911 while Maggart was “actively kicking the door to their apartment.”

The Bowling Green Police Department released a statement noting that Maggart did live in the apartment complex, but the door he allegedly kicked in was not the one to his apartment.

After a preliminary investigation the BGPD noted, “Evidence suggests he was impaired and mistakenly entered the wrong apartment.”

Maggart’s obituary says he “was scheduled to graduate in May 2025, with a degree in hospitality management.”

