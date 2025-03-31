Gun controls, including a semiautomatic firearms ban and ammunition controls, secured final passage in the Colorado legislature Friday and have been sent to Gov. Jared Polis’s (D) desk.

On February 20, 2025, Breitbart News noted that the semiautomatic firearms ban had passed the Colorado Senate. In order to secure Gov. Polis’s support, Senate Democrats added language to the ban which allows gun purchasers to secure an exemption to the prohibition by going through a process similar to concealed carry permit vetting, then taking a “four-hour training course.” Would-be purchasers who do not have hunter safety certification will have to go through a bit more training in order to secure the exemption.

On March 25 Breitbart News pointed out that the semiautomatic firearms ban had passed the Colorado House, but there remained differences between the legislation passed in the House and Senate that would have to be reconciled.

On March 28, 2025, the Denver Post reported that the semiautomatic firearms ban, together with new ammunition controls, “received final procedural votes…on Friday.”

If signed into law, the semiautomatic firearms ban will take effect on August 1, 2026. The Colorado Sun observed that the ban will prohibit “most semiautomatic rifles as well as some semiautomatic pistols and shotguns.”

