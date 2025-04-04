Review: Henry Supreme .223/5.56 Magazine-Fed Lever Action Rifle

The Henry Repeating Arms Lever Action Supreme magazine-fed rifle in .223/5.56 takes the company’s already renowned American-made product line to an entirely new level.

The Supreme ships with a fixed front sight and an adjustable rear sight, the latter of which is removable to make room for a scope (if necessary).

The receiver of the rifle is tapped and drilled for a Weaver 63B scope mount and it comes with a factory-included ten-round detachable magazine. We paired the rifle with a Vortex Diamondback 4-12X40 scope and swapped out the factory supplied magazine for a standard capacity 30-round PMAG, then literally giggled over the remarkable accuracy and functionality of the rifle. We immediately knew that coyotes and other predators, as well as small to mid-size game, ought to be on notice because this rifle does not just shoot — it also hunts.

The Supreme comes with swing swivel studs pre-affixed and a threaded barrel, and we took advantage of both by adding a Caldwell Max Grip Sling and a suppressor.

At the range with a group of college students who have learned to shoot and hunt with this author, the Supreme brought sheer delight. Round after round tinging the steel target at 100 and 150 yards with little-to-no felt recoil, thanks to Henry’s rubber recoil pad, translated into whole new group of lever action enthusiasts.

The Supreme combines the ease of use, flawless functionality, and reliability target shooters and hunters have come to expect from Henry products. And these things are complemented by the knowledge that the Supreme is made in the USA with pride.

Henry’s motto remains, “Made in America or Not Made at All.”

