President Trump Remembers Those Who Made the ‘Ultimate Sacrifice’; Issues Scathing Rebuke to ‘Dumocrats’ in Memorial Day Message

President Donald Trump honored those who made the “ultimate sacrifice” in his Memorial Day message while also issuing a scathing rebuke to Democrats who disrespect the U.S. military.

“Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year,” Trump wrote in his Monday morning Memorial Day message on Truth Social. “God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Several members of President Trump’ Cabinet shared Memorial Day messages as well.

“On this Memorial Day, my heart feels heavy as I remember my brothers and sisters I served with who never made it home,” Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, who is leaving her post at the end of June following her husband’s cancer diagnosis, wrote on X.

The combat veteran continued, “We honor their ultimate sacrifice by standing up for the principles that unite us as Americans, defending our God-given freedoms, treating one another with aloha—respecting each other as children of God—and always striving for peace. Never forget. ”

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, urging Americans to “always live worthy of their sacrifice, honor their memory, and never forget the brave Americans who paid the ultimate price.”

“On Memorial Day, we pause as one nation to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in defense of our country and the freedoms we cherish. Their sacrifice represents the very highest form of service to America,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“We honor those who never returned home, and we keep all Gold Star Families in our prayers. The gratitude of the American people endures, and their memory will forever remain in the heart of this nation,” he added. “God bless the United States of America.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote, “America was built, defended, and preserved by those willing to give everything for it. On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our freedom. We will never forget them.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared pictures, noting that many Americans are gathering at national parks across the nation to “honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country.”

He added, “Their legacy lives on forever in the freedoms we hold dear.”

Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins shared a scripture: Joshua 1:9 which reads, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous.Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

“Heading into Memorial Day weekend grateful for the courage, sacrifice, and strength of those who served our country,” she wrote. “God bless our heroes and the United States of America. ❤️”

The Trump White House also shared a 70-second video capturing “what the day is truly about.”