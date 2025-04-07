Police: Armed Indiana Homeowner Kills Alleged Burglar

Police indicate an armed Martinsville, Indiana, homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar Sunday afternoon around 1:30.

CBS4Indy pointed to a Martinsville Police Department press release which indicated “officers were called to the 500 block of West Pike Street around 1:30 p.m. to investigate an attempted burglary.” Arriving officers “determined a homeowner shot and killed a would-be burglar,” according to FOX59.

The Martinsville PD says the homeowner has been cooperative during the investigation.

Just over 24 hours earlier a homeowner in Shreveport, Louisiana, also shot an alleged burglar. Breitbart News reported that the alleged burglar was critically wounded when the homeowner opened fire around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

KSLA quoted police Cpl. Chris Bordelon saying, “Fearing for his and his family’s safety, the [Shreveport homeowner] discharged his firearm twice, striking 18-year-old Jamelvion Lewis in the upper body.”

