Homeowner Shoots, Critically Wounds Alleged Car Burglar

A Shreveport, Louisiana, homeowner shot and critically wounded an alleged car burglar about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

KTBS noted the homeowner detected the alleged burglar plus accomplice and went to investigate. Satisfied that they were allegedly burglarizing, he called 911.

The homeowner claimed one of the alleged cat burglars began approaching him while he was making the call, and this made him fear for the safety of himself and his family. The homeowner then fired two rounds, at least one of which struck one of the alleged car burglars.

KSLA quoted police Cpl. Chris Bordelon saying, “Fearing for his and his family’s safety, the caller discharged his firearm twice, striking 18-year-old Jamelvion Lewis in the upper body.”

Bordelon indicated Lewis was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, Bordelon pointed out Lewis’s “condition has since been upgraded to critical but stable, and doctors are hopeful he will make a full recovery.”

KSLA observed, “Detectives believe Lewis and at least one other individual are responsible for a series of crimes in the area, including at least five vehicle burglaries, a firearm theft and a motor vehicle theft.”

