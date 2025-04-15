Rep. Eric Burlison: Nothing ‘Radical’ About Abolishing ATF

Rep. Eric Burlison (R) continues his push to do away with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), noting Monday there is nothing “radical” about abolishing the federal agency.

Burlison has been pushing for the ATF’s elimination with consistency since the fall of 2024, when he called the ATF “a disaster,” explaining that “for several decades they’ve been a disaster agency [which has] been violating the Second Amendment.”

He introduced H.R. 221 into this Congress, noting, “H.R. 221 will Abolish The ATF. It’s that simple. Eliminate this redundant agency that consistently violates Second Amendment rights.”

While fighting for the elimination of the ATF, Burlison is also pushing the repeal of the National Firearms Act (NFA).

Firearm accessories like suppressors are under the purview of the NFA, with the result that Americans have to pay a $200 tax to the government in order to acquire one and must undergo a cumbersome background check/registration process.

On April 13, 2025, Burlison wrote on X, “Suppressors reduce noise pollution and protect hearing. The NFA’s restrictions on them are senseless. Repeal the NFA.”

