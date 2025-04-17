President Donald Trump spoke with reporters in the Oval Office about the Florida State University (FSU) attack and noted, “The gun doesn’t do the shooting, the people do.”

Breitbart News reported that the FSU attack occurred around midday Thursday, with six innocents injured and two killed. The alleged shooter turned out to be the 20-year-old son of a Leon County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy.

Trump was speaking on the generalities of the attack when he said, “I am a big advocate of the Second Amendment. I have been from the beginning. I protected it.”

He then spoke directly about the FSU attack, “These things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting, the people do.”

Trump went on to say, “We will have more to say about [the FSU attack] later,” and a reporter responded by asking, “What do you mean when you say, there will be more to say about it?”

He answered, “Only in terms of what happened. As far as legislation is concerned, this has been going on for a long time. I have an obligation to protect the Second Amendment. I ran on the Second Amendment, among many other things, and I will always protect the Second Amendment.”

