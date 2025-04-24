The 24-year-old July 4, 2022, Highland Park parade shooter was handed seven life sentences Thursday by Judge Victoria Rossetti.

NBC News quoted Rossetti describing the shooter as “irrevocably depraved.”

“He is beyond any rehabilitation,” Rossetti added.

Breitbart News reported on the shooting just after it happened, noting initial reports indicated six dead and 25 wounded. The death toll rose to seven, and more than 50 people were wounded by the time all was said and done, according to USA Today.

The 24-year-old shooter pleaded guilty to a total of 69 counts, which were counts of murder and attempted murder combined.

The convicted shooter did not attend the sentencing hearing. His punishment represents the maximum receivable in light of Illinois having abolished its death penalty in 2011.

