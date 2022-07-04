Police: 6 Killed, at Least 24 Injured in Chicago-Area July 4th Parade Shooting

Multiple people have been killed after shots were fired along the Fourth of July parade route in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood.

2:13 PM — Chicago Sun-Times columnist shares graphic photo of blood and bodies on the ground, plus video of parade attendees fleeing:

2:05 PM — Six people are confirmed dead and 24 more hospitalized. Police give a description of the suspect and say a rifle was found at the scene:

ABC 7 notes that “the parade was stopped about 10 minutes after it kicked off at 10 a.m.,” when the sound of gunfire rang out.

Police told parade attendees, “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Chairs, blankets, and baby strollers were left behind as people scrambled for cover.

FOX 32 reports that a Chicago Sun-Times “saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand.”

The Sun-Times notes that 5 people were killed and 16 wounded in the incident.

Newsmax correspondent Alex Salvi tweeted, “There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.” He went on to write, “Warning: Gunshots heard in below video”:

Breitbart News pointed out that at least 54 people were shot Friday into Monday morning in Chicago. Seven of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

