Police: 6 Killed, at Least 24 Injured in Chicago-Area July 4th Parade Shooting

Multiple people have been killed after shots were fired along the Fourth of July parade route in Chicago’s Highland Park neighborhood.

2:13 PM — Chicago Sun-Times columnist shares graphic photo of blood and bodies on the ground, plus video of parade attendees fleeing:

Bloodbath at #Highland Park July 4th parade.. I was there.. story at @suntimes pic.twitter.com/zuUQMO7Dxy — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

2:05 PM — Six people are confirmed dead and 24 more hospitalized. Police give a description of the suspect and say a rifle was found at the scene:

NEW Police Update on July 4th Mass Shooting in Illinois:

– 6 dead, 24 others sent to hospital

– Shelter in place in place in Highland Park

– Police: suspect is white man, 18-20 years old

– rifle was recovered on scene#HighlandPark @nbcbayarea — Christine Ni 倪君怡 (@christineniSF) July 4, 2022

Highland Park, Illinois Police say 16 people have been taken to hospitals — and 5 people are confirmed dead after shooting at 4th of July parade. Police calling it an active incident — they say residents should shelter in place. Perimeter has been secured around downtown. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) July 4, 2022

Authorities say they believe the suspect was shooting from a roof. They are still searching for the gunman described as a white male, 18 to 20 years old. Longer black hair. #HighlandPark — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) July 4, 2022

Highland Park, Illinois Police say suspect is a white male 18-20 years old, longer black hair, small build, wearing a white or blue t-shirt. Firearm recovered from the scene. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) July 4, 2022

ABC 7 notes that “the parade was stopped about 10 minutes after it kicked off at 10 a.m.,” when the sound of gunfire rang out.

Police told parade attendees, “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Chairs, blankets, and baby strollers were left behind as people scrambled for cover.

FOX 32 reports that a Chicago Sun-Times “saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand.”

The Sun-Times notes that 5 people were killed and 16 wounded in the incident.

Newsmax correspondent Alex Salvi tweeted, “There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.” He went on to write, “Warning: Gunshots heard in below video”:

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

Breitbart News pointed out that at least 54 people were shot Friday into Monday morning in Chicago. Seven of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

