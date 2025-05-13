Gun Owners of America (GOA) and the National Rifle Association (NRA) are warning that Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee are passing over an opportunity to deregulate suppressors.

On Monday, GOA used an X post to explain that the Republicans could “gut the National Firearms Act (NFA) using budget reconciliation because the NFA is a $200 tax.”

Under the NFA, every suppressor purchased by a law-abiding citizen is taxed $200. Beyond the tax, the acquisition of a suppressor entails an onerous background check and registration, as well as a requirement that the would-be purchaser be fingerprinted and photographed.

But when the the Ways and Means Committee released their bill language Monday, the GOA pointed out it did not include the Hearing Protection Act or the SHORT Act. The NRA noted that this means “suppressors…[continue to be] subject… to the unconstitutional provisions of the NFA.”

Instead of deregulating suppressors, Republicans on the committee settled for trying to reduce the $200 tax on suppressors to zero. Would-be purchasers would still have to undergo a background check, fingerprint, and photograph, and their suppressors would still have to be registered.

GOA’s Erich Pratt said, “This isn’t a compromise, it’s a betrayal. Lawmakers knew it, and they chose political convenience over principle.”

NRA-ILA executive director John Commerford said, “NRA fully supports removal of suppressors from the NFA and will work to achieve that goal as the reconciliation process continues.”

