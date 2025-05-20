Rep. Andrew Clyde (R) is urging his colleagues to use the moment — as the Republican-led House continues to hammer out budget reconciliation — to end the taxation and registration of suppressors.

On Tuesday, Clyde told Breitbart News, “We need to eliminate the taxation of a constitutional right. The $200 federal tax on suppressors is a direct infringement of a constitutional right.”

He then referenced the National Firearms Act (NFA), saying, “Since 1934 we have been under this draconian law that has taxed a constitutional right. Every firearm in the National Firearms Act has been taxed, and budget reconciliation is the perfect opportunity to remove the tax of National Firearms weapons, and thereby restore our constitutional rights.”

Clyde suggested making these changes “perfectly aligns with budget reconciliation because there is a tax on NFA firearms and devices.”

Moreover, he noted that the taxation and registration under NFA “are inextricably linked” so that getting rid of the taxation will also eliminate the registration.

Clyde said, “Registration cannot exist without taxation and they use the taxation to create the registration, so eliminating the taxation on suppressors is paramount.”

He stressed that the elimination of taxation on NFA firearms and devices can be accomplished with Republican votes alone via budget reconciliation, urging his fellow party members to rally to the cause.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.