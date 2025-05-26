Alleged Intruder Dead After Confrontation with Armed California Homeowner

An alleged intruder died Thursday about 11 p.m. after forcing his way into a Riverside County, California, residence where the homeowner was armed and ready.

KTLA noted the homeowner called 911 to report someone was trying to enter the home. The homeowner let 911 know he was armed and soon thereafter the alleged intruder made entry and was shot.

“[Police] were called to the 16000 block of Hidden Peak Lane in El Sobrante, which is about 10 miles east of Corona, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department,” CBS reported.

CBS News quoted sheriff’s deputies saying, “The suspect eventually forced his way into the residence and was shot by the homeowner.”

The deputies added, “Despite lifesaving measures, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.”

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Paul Hunter.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.