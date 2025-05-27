Shawn Kemp Pleads Guilty in Parking Lot Shooting Case

Former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp pleaded guilty in the case centered on a 2023 shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

On March 9, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Kemp was booked in connection with a drive-by shooting in a Tacoma parking lot.

A video which purportedly showed Kemp firing a gun was posted to X:

TMZ reported that although Kemp was facing a charge of assault in the first degree he went court to court Tuesday and “pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in the second degree.”

He will return to court on August 22, 2025, for sentencing. Kemp has maintained that the shots were fired in self-defense and that his actions were “reasonable and legally justified.”

CBS Sports pointed out that Kemp was arrested in 2006 “for drug possession in Washington after he and another man were found with cocaine, marijuana, and a semiautomatic pistol.” That same year he was detained in Houston “for misdemeanor marijuana possession.”

