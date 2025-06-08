Louisiana Bill Would Allow Concealed Carry on Parade Routes

A bill before Louisiana lawmakers would allow concealed carry for self-defense on parade routes and at other public demonstrations requiring permits.

The legislation is House Bill 393. It comes just months after 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 people in a Bourbon Street terror attack.

News Nation Now reported that state Rep. Joy Walters (D) spoke out in opposition to HB 393, saying, “Nobody asked for this bill, but the NRA, and those who are super pro-gun to where they put guns over people, right?”

Unfiltered with Kiran quoted state Sen. Regina Barrow (D) questioning the bill, saying, “I believe in the Second Amendment right, but I also believe in sensible gun control.”

A Moms Demand Action spokesperson said, “We know that many people attending Mardi Gras in Louisiana are under the influence of alcohol. There’s strong evidence that people under the influence of alcohol are at an elevated risk of violent behavior, and (evidence) shows that heavy alcohol abuse is associated with a higher likelihood of firearm victimization. This is the same reason why in the same (existing) law that prohibits firearms at parades, we also have a clause prohibiting firearms in bars.”

State Sen. Jay Morris (R) noted that allowing concealed carry will not in any way change state law barring intoxicated people from carrying guns.

Morris said, “Anybody who comes to a parade with a firearm that is intoxicated is breaking the law. This does not allow that. Whether it’s a permit carry or a permitless carry, that person that comes to the parade intoxicated with a firearm is breaking the law, and this does nothing to allow for that.”

