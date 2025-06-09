Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegal gun possession in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The New York Post noted that 24-year-old Franco is already on trial for the charge of “sexual abuse of child…involving a girl who was 14 years old at the time of his alleged crimes.”

Franco allegedly kidnapped the child for “sexual purposes.”

ABC News noted the sexual abuse charges were filed against Franco in July 2024.

Now, the gun charge has been added against Franco, arising from a parking lot altercation last November.

Although no one was harmed in the altercation, a Glock handgun was allegedly found in Franco’s vehicle. The Glock “was registered in the name of Franco’s uncle,” according to the New York Post.

The New York Times noted that Franco signed a contract with the Rays in 2021 worth more than $180 million but has not played baseball “since the [sexual abuse] allegations emerged in August 2023.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.