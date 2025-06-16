Austrian Government Pushes More Gun Control After School Shooting

The Austrian government is pushing more gun control this week after the myriad gun controls which already exist in the country failed to prevent Tuesday’s school shooting.

Breitbart News noted that ten innocents were killed in the shooting, which was carried out by a 21-year-old who had complied with all gun laws to acquire his firearms.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker indicated that “officials aimed to set stricter eligibility rules for possession and purchase of arms,” Reuters reported.

JURIST News pointed out that the gun law changes could include a an increased “minimum age for purchasing weapons and improving data sharing between officials to better identify warning signs.”

Austria’s cabinet is expected to gather on June 18, 2025, to vote on the additional controls.

The 21-year-old attacker used a Glock handgun and a shotgun to carry out his heinous crimes. He “passed Austria’s required psychological assessment for gun licensing” and legally possessed both guns.

