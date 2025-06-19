A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld federal law Wednesday mandating 21 years as the minimum age for handgun purchases.

The federal law was challenged in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Bruen (2022), which requires that gun controls in the 21st century be tested via national historicity and by whether a said control would have been acceptable to those living in the era of our nation’s founding.

After the Bruen decision was handed down, Justice Clarence Thomas looked at the totality of Bruen, Heller (2008), and Chicago (2010), and said, “The test courts must apply is whether a firearms restriction would have seemed reasonable to the founding generation that crafted and ratified the Second Amendment. If not, the law must give way to the Constitution.”

In the Fourth Circuit panel, two judges–Harvie Wilkinson and Toby Heytens–voted to uphold the minimum age of 21 while judge Marvin Quattlebaum dissented.

Courthouse News Service noted that Wilkinson wrote the majority opinion, wherein he said, in part, “From English common law to America’s founding and beyond, our regulatory tradition has permitted restrictions on the sale of firearms to individuals under the age of 21.”

The panel’s decision includes the order that the case be “reversed and remanded with directions to dismiss.”

